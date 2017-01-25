ASSS teachers back on the job

Teachers of the All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) were back on the job yesterday after staging a sit-in the previous day over poor sanitary conditions at the school plant.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers (ABUT) Ashworth Azille said approximately 70 educators returned to their jobs Tuesday morning with a promise that cleaning of the school compound will continue.

“After additional cleaning [Monday] and [yesterday] the staff decided to return to the classroom with the understanding that the work will continue until the issues are corrected. Regular cleaners were included in the effort and the Board of Education and the Ministry of Education secured a cleaning crew over the last two days,” Ashworth told OBSERVER.

Teachers vowed to stay off the job for a second day if there was no improvement in the cleanliness of the school compound, as the cleaning staff is being blamed for not doing their job effectively.

