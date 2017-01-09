ARTISTES LAUD ONE NATION CONCERT

The inaugural One Nation Concert ended in the wee hours of Sunday morning with a resounding endorsement from the performers who graced the stage.

Soca music Icon, Sir Clarence “Ogyunku” Edwards, whose original Burning Flames brought the curtains down at the Antigua Recreation Ground, said “in my opinion, the Gaston Browne administration accomplished its goal of uniting our people”.

The Jamaican Dancehall singer, Aidonia, also endorsed the concert but limited his comments to praising the Antigua & Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) government for organising the event which brought several regional acts on one stage.

Versatile Guyanese singer Tameka Marshall who performed for the first time in Antigua & Barbuda said, “I think it’s great.”

Marshall said the idea was so good that it should be replicated “where every island does something similar”.

“I commend the initiative and I commend the government,” she said adding that her performance has helped residents who are not familiar with her music to get acquainted.

She said the concert also speaks well for regional integration on all fronts “because that’s what Caricom is supposed to be about”.

The Government of Antigua & Barbuda was strongly criticised for allocating EC $300,000 for the “free” concert even as basic services such as pipe-borne water are unresolved issues.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)