APUA official makes strong call for more use of renewable energy

August 27, 2016 The Big Stories No comments
Solar power plant at VC Bird Airport (courtesy PV Energy Ltd)

Operating in an environment where high energy cost is an issue, Head of the Renewable Energy desk at the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA), Girvan Pigott, said it’s time to focus more on alternate sources of providing energy, and not rely heavily on the traditional methods.

While appearing on OBSERVER’S Voice of the People on Thursday, Pigott said that while APUA continues its policy of providing energy using conventional methods, the local utility company has no choice but to adapt to the growing changes of providing alternate sources of energy.

“I think it, [APUA] in a sense, has no choice. I think we’re going to be moving in that direction. As I tell a lot of people, I think the ball began rolling and it will continue rolling.

“What APUA will find themselves in is a position of adapting, and they’re actually doing that. There is a solar farm already in existence, and that has its own unique challenges, and they will continue adding to that,” Pigott said.

According to the renewable energy expert, albeit it’s happening at a pedestrian pace, people are finding alternate sources of energy like solar power, and APUA will have to adapt to this, notwithstanding all the technical issues that can arise from providing renewable energy.
