Antigua’s UAE ambassador denies bribery allegations

Ambassador Casroy James, who is posted in the United Arab Emirates, says he will return money given to him through his company to provide CIP services.

The money in question is allegedly tied to an international bribery scandal involving Brazillian company Odebretch.

James released a press statement earlier today after Prime Minister Gaston Browne threatened to fire him if it were proven that he took a bribe.

Information contained in court documents filed by the United States Government alleges that Odebretch and other co-conspirators paid nearly US$8 million in bribes to government officials in about a dozen countries.

Antigua and Barbuda is one of the countries named.

The documents state that an employee of Odebretch attended a meeting in Miami, Florida with the agent of a high-level government official in Antigua and agreed to pay US$4 million to the government official for help in concealing banking records that would evidence illicit payments to international authorities.

Ambassador to the UAE, Casroy James has admitted to attending that meeting and receiving an undisclosed amount of money, but he insists that the funds were for a business agreement entered in good faith.

In a statement on Wednesday, James said he will refund all of the money given to him which remains on an account for CIP related purposes.

He stresses that the agreement was not part of a scheme or to carry out anything unlawful.