Antigua’s Simon Joins Hurricanes For PCL

Antigua & Barbuda’s Stanny Simon is one of two players drafted by the Leeward Islands Hurricanes for the 2017/18 Professional Cricket League (PCL) scheduled to bowl off in November.

This was released by the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) on Monday, naming Simon and Windward Islands’ fast bowler, Mervin Matthew as the two players drafted by the board last week.

One other player, Terrance Ward of St Kitts, will also represent the sub-regional squad for the first time but as a protected player, meaning he was not in the annual draft.

The players were acquired during the PCL draft held in Jamaica last week where the six teams competing in the PCL finalised the make-up of their rosters, as they seek to jumpstart their preparations for the upcoming season.

The player draft saw an additional three players joining the Hurricanes in leg spinners Jason Campbell of Nevis, and Elvin Berridge along with middle order batsman Akeem Saunders, both of St Kitts.

They will join 10 protected players already named by the cricketing outfit.

They are Rahkeem Cornwall, Montcin Hodge (Anguilla), Jahmar Hamilton (Anguilla), Devon Thomas, Nkrumah Bonner (Jamaica), Chesney Hughes (Anguilla), Keacy Carty (St Maarten), Gavin Tonge, Terrance Ward (St Kitts) and Jeremiah Louis (St Kitts).

Antigua & Barbuda’s Hayden Walsh Jr who played for the Hurricanes last season, was picked up in the draft by the Barbados Pride.

Thomas, who had previously represented the Jamaica Scorpions in both the 4-Day and Super50 competitions last season, will make his return to the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes finished at the bottom of the six-team standings in the 4-Day competition while reaching the semifinals of the 50 overs competition.

The LICB is set to name a new head coach at the end of July.