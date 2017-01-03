Antiguans appointed to Order of the British Empire

New Story

One current and one retired officer of the Royal Police Force of Antigua & Barbuda and the director of the Antigua and Barbuda Department of Marine Services (ADOMS) have been appointed to the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Assistant Commission-er of Police Alvin Thomas Esq, and Philip Isaacs Esq, a former assistant commissioner, were recognised for their service to the police force.

For his service to the international marine community, ADOMS director Dwight Gardiner was also appointed to the Order.

“It’s very emotional and exciting. It’s excitement that has me at the top. But I’m very humble about it,” Thomas said. “As a young man from Barbuda, it gives me great pleasure to raise to higher heights.”

Thomas, who enlisted in the force in 1976, was appointed to his latest position as assistant commissioner in June last year, after serving as superintendent for four years.

“Younger police officers, what I would do now is encourage them to look forward and look beyond the future,” Thomas said. “It’s not about you and just being a sergeant or a corporal. Times have changed, technology has changed; the entire rhythm of the force has changed.”

For his service as head of the Criminal Investigation and Traffic Departments, Isaacs was promoted to assistant commissioner in 2003. He served in this position until his retirement from the force three years later.

In addition to his position as director of ADOMS, Gardiner has served as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Antigua and Barbuda to the International Maritime Organization and specialised agencies of the United Nations.

Gardiner has been involved with the maritime sector in Antigua & Barbuda in one aspect or another for over 34 years.

The appointees have received letters of notification for their position, but a date for the official ceremony has yet to be announced.