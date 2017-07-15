Antiguan stuck in Jamaica after issues at sea

New Story

Winston C. Williams of Lower North Street has been stuck in Jamaica since Wednesday because the vessel from which he was rescued has been deemed unseaworthy.

A Jamaica Coast Guard Official tells Observer Media that the 47-year-old Antiguan and Barbudan is staying on board the vessel Mast Confusion which is docked in Port Royal.

The Coast Guard had towed it there on Wednesday after finding it disabled south-east of Kingston and drifting towards Central America.

The vessel had left the land of Wood and Water for Antigua on July 2, but had developed mechanical difficulties.

Observer Media has been told that doctors from Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and Quarantine Division examined Williams and the other crew members but no medical concerns were raised.

Williams has been landed by Immigration and cleared by Customs. According to the Coast Guard official there are no restrictions on his movement.

He has told our newsroom also that the sailboat been declared unseaworthy because it breaches basic safety requirements.

and will not be allowed to leave Kingston until the deficiencies are rectified.

The official says that Inspectors of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica would first have to inspect the vessel.

The Jamaica Observer quotes the Jamaica Defense Force as saying that this is the second interaction between the Coast Guard and the sailboat. It was flagged in 2015 for several safety deficiencies when leaving Jamaica for Antigua.

The Jamaica Coast Guard says Romaine Wilocks of Montserrat, as well as Jamaicans Courtney Monroe and Winston Lloyd, was also on Board the vessel when it was rescued on Wednesday.

Tyndale Gore of Liberta owns the boat.

He says Romaine Hector, whom the Jamaica Court Guard has identified as Romaine Wilocks, was bringing the boat back to Antigua for him.





Gore tells Observer Media he’s surprised to hear that the vessel has been declared unseaworthy because he was only aware of engine problems.





Tyndale Gore.