Antiguan physician to receive honorary degree

The University of the West Indies (UWI) has announced its intention to confer an honorary degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) on Dr Sir Prince Ramsey at the next graduation ceremony of its Open Campus.

According to a release from the UWI, Sir Prince, a highly respected family physician in private practice in Antigua & Barbuda, has been described as having the zeal of a missionary in taking his personal and professional messages on HIV/AIDS to over 20 Caribbean countries, the US and Canada, most times free of cost.

“Considered to be one of the region’s foremost experts on HIV/AIDS, Sir Prince has lectured for more than 25 years on this critical medical and social issue across schools and churches in Antigua & Barbuda, as well as to student nurses and midwives,” the release said, noting that he provided all required anti-retroviral medications for the AIDS patients before they were made available by the government in 2005.

“In, addition, Sir Prince has served as a volunteer medical officer, lecturer and examiner for the Red Cross and St John’s Ambulance Society. He was appointed the nation’s AIDS Clinical Care Coordinator as well.”

A past president of the local medical association and former treasurer of the Caribbean College of Family Physicians (Antigua & Barbuda chapter), Sir Prince was also the vice president of the Antiguan Planned Parenthood Association; a board member of the Caribbean Family Planning Affiliation and the International Planned Parenthood Federation, and was the founder and chairman of the Friends of Fiennes Institute, and is listed by the American Biographical Institute in the International Directory of Distinguished Leadership.

