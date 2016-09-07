Antiguan boxer fights in the USVI

September 7, 2016 The Big Scores No comments
New Story
Antiguan boxer Yakita Aska recently attended a boxing competition in the USVI.

Antiguan boxer Yakita Aska recently attended a boxing competition in the USVI.

Antiguan boxer Yakita Aska recently attended a boxing competition in the USVI where he displayed his skills at the “Clash of the Irons” pro-am event.

Aska defeated his opponent Shomari Chimmery from the USVI late last week at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in Road Town, Tortola.

The referee was forced to stop the contest after Chimmery failed to answer the bell at the beginning of the third round following a bout of punishing blows from the Antiguan.

Aska, boxing out of the Cobra Gym, was Antigua’s lone representative at the event and coach Ralston Ryan was pleased with his performance.

The coach noted that there ought to be more competitions for the boxers to hone their skills and to be better pugilists.

The tournament also featured Julan “Iron fist” Brown fighting out of the BVI. He defeated his opponent Miguel “Iron Dog” Raye of Jamaica in the third round of their Middleweight bout.

Antigua’s next major engagement is at the Caribbean Boxing Development Tournament to be held in Barbados from December 4-10, 2016.

Last year, Antigua won one bronze and three silver medals at the tournament held in Guyana.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.