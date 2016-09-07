Antiguan boxer fights in the USVI

New Story

Antiguan boxer Yakita Aska recently attended a boxing competition in the USVI where he displayed his skills at the “Clash of the Irons” pro-am event.

Aska defeated his opponent Shomari Chimmery from the USVI late last week at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in Road Town, Tortola.

The referee was forced to stop the contest after Chimmery failed to answer the bell at the beginning of the third round following a bout of punishing blows from the Antiguan.

Aska, boxing out of the Cobra Gym, was Antigua’s lone representative at the event and coach Ralston Ryan was pleased with his performance.

The coach noted that there ought to be more competitions for the boxers to hone their skills and to be better pugilists.

The tournament also featured Julan “Iron fist” Brown fighting out of the BVI. He defeated his opponent Miguel “Iron Dog” Raye of Jamaica in the third round of their Middleweight bout.

Antigua’s next major engagement is at the Caribbean Boxing Development Tournament to be held in Barbados from December 4-10, 2016.

Last year, Antigua won one bronze and three silver medals at the tournament held in Guyana.