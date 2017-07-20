Antiguan and Barbudan CIP citizen in major US Justice Department case

Breaking Story

An Antiguan and Barbudan citizen is at the center of a major US Department of Justice developing case.

The Department of Justice and its international partners announced Thursday a take-down of a massive Dark Web marketplace that was allegedly one of the world’s biggest sources for the sale of drugs and illicit materials.

In shutting down AlphaBay and arresting its alleged founder, Alexandre Cazes, the Justice Department also is going after the assets of Cazes, who is charged with running the sophisticated anonymous market and was worth upwards of $23 million, according to court documents.

Cazes apparently took his life on July 12 while in custody in Thailand after authorities arrested him there a week prior, the DOJ said.

Cazes was a Canadian citizen who was living in Thailand and also had obtained citizenship from Antigua and Barbuda under the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

According to the documents, Alexandre Cazes was arrested in Thailand on July 5 and was found with his computer unlocked and open, logged in as the Admin of AlphaBay.

According to the indictment filed against the Cazes, he obtained his Antiguan and Barbudan citizenship in or around February 2017.

