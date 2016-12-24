ANTIGUA IN BRIBERY SCANDAL

An official of the government of Antigua & Barbuda is being accused of accepting €3 million (Euro) as part of a bribery scheme.

As Brazil’s sprawling investigation into corruption at global construction conglomerate, Odebrecht spills over into other jurisdictions, United States (US) authorities now allege that a high level government official is complicit in the scheme which spans several countries.

However, the US authorities have not named the two individuals who were stated to be “a consular official” and “an intermediary to a high-level official”.

Neither do they give the names of the Odebrecht employees who they said paid the bribes in exchange for the official’s promise not to provide banking records revealing illicit payments from Odebrecht to international authorities.

In a case which went before the US District Court in the Eastern District of New York, the defendants – Odebrecht – was accused of violating the anti-bribery provisions of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act 1977, by conducting bribery in that jurisdiction.

The allegation is contained in the criminal information which US Attorney Robert L Capers of the US Department of Justice (DoJ) filed in the court on Wednesday.

The document states inter alia, “In or about mid-2015, Odebrecht Employee 4 attended a meeting in Miami, Florida, with a consular official from Antigua and an intermediary to a high-level government official in Antigua in order to conceal Odebrecht’s corrupt activities.

“Odebrecht Employee 4 requested that the high-level official refrain from providing to international authorities various banking documents that would reveal illicit payments made by the Division of Structured Operations on behalf of Odebrecht, and agreed to pay US $4 million to the high-level official to refrain from sending the documents.

“Odebrecht Employee 3 made three payments of €1 million on behalf of Odebrecht in order to secure the deal. The contemplated fourth payment was never made”.

According to The Department of Justice, Odebrecht pleaded guilty to a one-count criminal information this week and agreed to pay a combined total penalty of at least US $3.5 billion to resolve charges with the authorities.

The government has instructed Antigua & Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US Sir Ronald Sanders to hire an attorney to approach the US Department of Justice and the court in order to “clarify the identities” of the two individuals alleged to be Antiguan and Barbudan government officials.

This is according to December 23 press release from the Office of the Prime Minister which stated, “Prime Minister Browne made it clear that his government is determined to clarify the identities of the unnamed persons claiming to act as ‘intermediaries’ for a ‘high level official’, and to take swift and appropriate action…”

When contacted yesterday, Sir Ronald told OBSERVER media, “The first time the government of Antigua & Barbuda knew about this court case is when it was reported in the New York Times [on Thursday]… Nobody knows who these two people are because they were not named.”

