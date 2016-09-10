Antigua & Barbuda wins volleyball opener

New Story

Antigua & Barbuda had a successful start to their qualifying hopes in the International Volleyball Association World Cup Qualifiers, which started here on Friday morning.

The country hammered Montserrat 3-0 in sets as they opened the men’s division of the tournament on a good note at the indoor facility located at the YMCA sports complex.

The home team easily took the first set, 25-16, before dominating the second set, 25-13. The Antigua “Spikers” then closed out the contest with a 25-8 third set victory.

Coach of the Antigua team, Carl Williams believes they should have won by a much bigger margin.

“It was a situation where it was our first competitive game in a while. The morning was very hot and I started with the junior team setter to get rid of the little nerves and all that. We have a young team but we could have beaten them worse, but I am still satisfied with the outcome,” he said.

The former player lamented the team’s slow start in the match, which he attributed to “jitters”.

“In terms of our early playing in the match, I thought we were a bit flat and we were just relaxed because we knew the team couldn’t beat us. But going forward would be a little tougher and we are looking to have a better start now that the little jitters [have disappeared],” he said.

The men’s team was slated to return to action Friday evening against St Eustatius, while the women’s team was also slated to go into action last evening.

In the other match played Friday morning, Anguilla defeated St Eustatius 3-0 in sets.