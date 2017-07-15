Antigua & Barbuda win second straight Under-19 contest

New Story

Antigua & Barbuda won a second straight match in the Leeward Islands Under-19 Cricket Tournament on Friday, beating the combined team of Anguilla and St Maarten by 100 runs when they met at Barrel of Beef in Liberta.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Antigua & Barbuda made 211 all out in 49.1 overs. Shacoy Floyd top scored with 53 runs, Kadeem Henry made 43, Tasillo Allen had 24 and Tariq Benjamin added 21.

Dimitri Adams was best with the ball for Anguilla/St. Maarten, bagging four wickets for 19 runs while Jeremy Hodge had three for 36 and Kishawn Richards snatched two for 30.

The visitors were then restricted to 111 all out in 34.1 overs.

Jamal Shillingford picked up four wickets for 24 runs while Xavier Marshall claimed three for 32 and Keif Baltimore had two for 22 to fire Antigua & Barbuda to the comfortable win.

In the other contest played on Friday, Nevis defeated Montserrat by 207 runs when they clashed at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

Nevis posted 281 for nine in their allotted 50 overs with Jamie Cornelius hitting 63, Javani Tyson making 48, N’Cosie George adding 44 and Shevon Jeffers contributing 31.

Montserrat were then bundled out for 84.

Jamie Cornelius was the pick of the bowlers for Nevis, taking three wickets for four runs while Jaden Carmichael grabbed three wickets for 11 runs.