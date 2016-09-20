Antigua & Barbuda to represent at ECGA tournament

The Antigua & Barbuda Golf Association (ABGA) has named a 12-member team as they finalise preparations for the Eastern Caribbean Golf Association (ECGA) tournament slated for September 30 to October 2 in St Croix.

Otis Thomas will captain the team as he competes in the Men’s division of the tournament. He will play alongside Dion Massiah, Wilston Charles and Demar James. David Kinnell and Johnny Tved are alternates for the Men’s team.

In the Seniors category, Zabier Ross, Wesley Dyer and Enoch Charles will lead the charge while Leon Rodney has been selected as alternate.

Patrick Ryan and Joseph Matthew will play in the Super Seniors, while Kris Kamajian, Louise Jones and Claudine Vierstratete.

Top national golfers Kimesha Anthony and Omari James are however noticeably absent from the selections.

Reports are that the duo will be competing Cornish Piskey Tournament slated for Cornwall, England that same weekend.

The Antigua & Barbuda team is slated to leave for St Croix on September 28 and return on October 3.