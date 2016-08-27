Antigua & Barbuda sends condolences to Italy

New Story

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Immigration has extended its sympathies to the Republic of Italy which experienced a massive earthquake which caused loss of life in the towns of Amatrice, Accumoli, Arquata del Tronto, Pescara del Tronto, Posta, and other areas.

In a diplomatic note to HE Matteo Renzi, Prime Ministry Gaston Browne said that Italy will be in the prayers of the country.

“The Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda share the profound sorrow of the people and Government of the Italian Republic over the heavy loss of lives and destruction of property wrought by the devastating earthquake. We, in Antigua and Barbuda, pray for the victims and their families, and are especially affected by this tragedy given the sizeable Italian community that resides on the island. The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has every confidence that country will continue to move forward in due time, and that rescue operations and reconstruction efforts will be highly effective under the leadership of the Government of the Italian Republic.”

This massive earthquake struck central Italy on Wednesday and measured 6.0 on the Richter scale.

Currently, 250 individuals are reported dead with the toll rising, and according to CNN, 2000 people are living in camps.