Antigua & Barbuda Out Of Little League Tournament

Team Antigua & Barbuda, playing in their first competitive tournament, could not get their inaugural victory. The team is out of the ongoing Little League Baseball Tournament being played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The Antigua & Barbuda little leaguers fell in a third successive loss in the Caribbean Pre-World Series Little League Baseball Tournament on Tuesday, going under 27-0 to Puerto Rico at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, formerly the Stanford Cricket Ground.

The national baseball team, playing in the tournament for the first time, have lost all three of their encounters, going down 8-5 in their opening contest against St Maarten on Sunday before falling 28-0 to Curacao on Monday.

Those results mean that the Antigua & Barbuda team have been eliminated from the competition.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Antigua Little League (ALL), Jermaine Lewis, said the young players are neither discouraged nor despondent over the results.

“The players came off the field and they were still excited because their coaches mentioned to them that it’s okay because they are going to win [tomorrow] so the players are still pumped up and ready to go and play. They made it to this league, to this tournament and we had four countries that didn’t show up so Antigua is doing wonderful,” she said.

Lewis, speaking from an organiser’s standpoint, said that she has received positive feedback from teams regarding the country’s staging of the event.

“All the children, all the teams, they’re excited to be here and everybody is loving Antigua right now and we are so happy. Thanks to the government, once again, for contributing immensely to this tournament,” she said.

In other results on Monday, Puerto Rico defeated St Maarten 10-0 and Aruba beat Dominican Republic 6-2. The competition is slated to climax on Thursday.

 

 
