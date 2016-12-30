Antigua & Barbuda jump-starts beach soccer preparations

New Story

The Antigua & Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) will jump-start its preparations for the 2017 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship slated for February 20-26 in the Bahamas.

Coach of the senior national team, Janiel Simon, said players desirous of representing the country will have an opportunity, on January 7, to put their skills on display during an upcoming talent search.

“The first step is to have an open tryout to add with the few players we have from last year so we are all excited about it,” he said.

“I have already met with the ABFA and they are very excited so it is just to approve the budget and kick-start our campaign. It is going to take between US $35,000 to $40,000 [to fund the team’s participation].

The final team, according to the former national goalkeeper, will comprise of 12 players who will carry the country’s flag in Group C of the competition.

“Definitely, we are aiming to come out of this group. We have the USA, we have Trinidad and we have the US Virgin Islands. This time we are a bit more experienced so we understand and we just have to start to prepare as early as possible and we definitely believe that we can go out and win,” Simon said.

Asked if the FA would be investing in a national league, Simon said that is part of the plan going forward.

“Because of the local [Premier] league, the First and Second divisions, it is very difficult to fit in a tournament and we have no lights so you have to do it during a certain time. Also, we don’t have a big pool of players so it is going to be very difficult to set aside beach players from grass players,” the coach said.

Tryouts are currently slated for Castaways beach at a time to be decided.