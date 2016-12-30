Antigua & Barbuda jump-starts beach soccer preparations

December 30, 2016 The Big Scores No comments
New Story

Players train at Castaways ahead of last year’s CONCACAF Beach Soccer Tournament. (File photo)

The Antigua & Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) will jump-start its preparations for the 2017 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship slated for February 20-26 in the Bahamas.

Coach of the senior national team, Janiel Simon, said players desirous of representing the country will have an opportunity, on January 7, to put their skills on display during an upcoming talent search.

“The first step is to have an open tryout to add with the few players we have from last year so we are all excited about it,” he said.

“I have already met with the ABFA and they are very excited so it is just to approve the budget and kick-start our campaign. It is going to take between US $35,000 to $40,000 [to fund the team’s participation].

The final team, according to the former national goalkeeper, will comprise of 12 players who will carry the country’s flag in Group C of the competition.

“Definitely, we are aiming to come out of this group. We have the USA, we have Trinidad and we have the US Virgin Islands. This time we are a bit more experienced so we understand and we just have to start to prepare as early as possible and we definitely believe that we can go out and win,” Simon said. 

Asked if the FA would be investing in a national league, Simon said that is part of the plan going forward.

“Because of the local [Premier] league, the First and Second divisions, it is very difficult to fit in a tournament and we have no lights so you have to do it during a certain time. Also, we don’t have a big pool of players so it is going to be very difficult to set aside beach players from grass players,” the coach said.

Tryouts are currently slated for Castaways beach at a time to be decided.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.