Anthony Captures Fifth Barbados Open Title

New Story

National women’s golfer Kimesha Anthony upstaged defending champion and former Jamaica player Leiza Munn-Blakeley to capture a fifth title at the Sagicor Barbados Open Golf Championships held at the Royal Westmoreland course over the weekend.

Anthony had scores of 77 on day one and 73 on Sunday’s day two, as she won by seven strokes to add the 2016 title to her list of winnings. She previously won in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011.

Her hardest fight, she said, came from the defending champion.

“I had to somewhat battle with the defending champ Leiza Munn-Blakeley and there was a junior who was trying. On the first day she had a good day, where she was two shots behind me, and Munn-Blakeley was like four shots. But on the second day, the junior, she collapsed because she was trying a little too hard, and as far as Munn-Blakeley, she actually pushed me,” she said.

The Antiguan, who led the field by five strokes on Saturday, posted a one-over-par 73 on Sunday for a 36-hole gross 150.

The former US college circuit player and former Trinidad Open champion said this year’s triumph was especially rewarding as it was her first time playing the course in a number of years.

“I haven’t played that golf course for five years, and I didn’t get a practice round, so basically I used Saturday as my practice round to get to know where the different rolls are, where to hit the ball or where not to hit the ball. So, the Sunday, I made it a one-day tournament to me,” Anthony said.

Top Barbados player and national captain James Johnson captured the men’s division for an amazing 13th time.

Veteran Bill Weir, moving back to the senior men’s division after playing Super-Seniors in recent times, predictably won the his Division while in the men’s first flight over at Apes Hill Club, defending champion Malcolm Hunte retained his title.

Richie Alleyne emerged winner of the super-seniors division, with a 54-hole gross 253 and was followed by former BGA President Cally Boyea with 260.