Once again, the government of Antigua & Barbuda is embroiled in another public spat with an investor and business operator in our bit of paradise. This time, the chosen sparring partner is Rubis Caribbean.

Before we get into the topic, we will say, up-front, that we are not taking any sides in this battle. We simply do not know enough. And that is the point. Once again, we find ourselves in a public dispute with limited information, and each side claiming the other side is being unrealistic or outrageous with their demands.

So, what do we really know about this war that is being fought in the court of public opinion? Well, on the Rubis side, they claim that it is all business and the criticism that has been heaped their way is unjust. It appears that the foundation to their gripe is the margin on fuel, which they claim has been frozen for 27 years. According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rubis Caribbean, Mauricio Nicholls, “A business cannot survive on margins that are frozen forever where the cost of doing business is rising every year.”

The CEO said that the company had “approached the government and the prior government” to update the margin, but was unsuccessful in its attempts to persuade the government to make the change. To bolster his claim, the CEO stated, “Just roughly, the wholesale margins in the Eastern Caribbean are about twice the wholesale margins in Antigua, so there is a big gap … The margins have not been frozen in any other country … for as long.”

We are not quite sure how long Mr Nicholls has been with Rubis Caribbean or how familiar he is with Antigua & Barbuda, but we have a bit of advice for the good gentleman. Don’t waste your time comparing our bit of paradise with anywhere else on earth. We do things differently around here. In fact, there is a phrase that is quite famous around these parts that sums up the situation and goes like this: “Only in Antigua!” (It’s popularity is accredited to the late Mr “B” who was an active participant in radio discussions.)

Don’t get us wrong, making the comparison is not the crime … thinking that people care how we stack up against our neighbours is. Simply put, it is wasted energy that really does not help to persuade people that the Rubis side is the right side.

There is, of course, the other side of this battle, and that is the Government of Antigua & Barbuda. Prime Minister Gaston Browne has made it quite clear that he will not accede to Rubis’ requests and will not support any move by the company to enter into the retail market. The PM stated, “Clearly, it would be unacceptable for us to allow them to increase their margins and then to pass it on to the consumers and increase petrol prices.”

On the face of it, that is a fair comment, but if we look a bit deeper, isn’t that exactly what the administration has done via the majority state owned West Indies Oil Company and taxation. The expected reduction in fuel prices were never allowed to flow through to the consumer when global oil prices declined. Instead, the government increased its margin and passed the cost of that increase along to the consumer.

Thankfully, that is not the only leg that the PM has to stand on and being the shrewd politician that he is, he has distilled the dispute down to a simple argument that has Rubis on the ropes. According to the PM, the government is satisfied, from reviews of the Rubis’ financial statements, that the company is making a reasonable profit and it does not see the company’s pleas as justified. He offered that Rubis’ position is not that it is not making money, but rather, it is not making “enough money”.

If that was not enough, the PM then said that if Rubis pulled out of Antigua & Barbuda “it doesn’t matter” and that his government would “welcome that”. Yikes! That is not the kind of diplomacy that you expect to hear from a leader of a country that relies so heavily on direct foreign investment. It certainly is not the type of rhetoric that a possible investor would like to hear.

Be that as it may, we are again at a loss as to how this brawl spilled into the public. It is not the first time that we have asked the question and we doubt that it will be the last; unfortunately. The Sandals Saga, which has now been reported as being settled, was another example of an unnecessary public battle that did nothing positive for either side. We suggest the same applies to this latest saga.

So, in this type of no-win situation, we would like to suggest to the current and future participants, if you intend to wage a battle in the court of public opinion, please walk armed with information so that people can be educated about what they are witnessing. Without that, it is like watching a foreign fight film with no sub-titles. We know that the actors are beating on each other, we just don’t know why.

