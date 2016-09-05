Angela Merkel admits immigration policy hurt party in elections

New Story

Merkel admits there’s a lot to do

Responding to the preliminary results from the weekend vote, Merkel — who is in China at the G20 summit — told reporters she was “dissatisfied with the outcome of the elections.”

She admitted that “many people do not have our confidence regarding the refugee question.”

After a series of terrorist attacks in July, Merkel refused to back down on her immigration policy, which she has termed a moral responsibility, especially to people fleeing the horror of civil war in Syria.

Monday the Chancellor insisted the decisions made on how to handle the refugee crises were correct, but acknowledged: “We still have to do a lot to regain our (party’s) confidence.”

Not a disaster, but of concern

Experts say the results don’t mean there’s a looming disaster for Merkel in next year’s election if she chooses to run — the AfD would likely have trouble forming a coalition with more traditional political parties — but they do signal some concerns for Merkel.

Politico’s senior European Union correspondent, Ryan Heath, said analysts believe Merkel still has an overwhelming likelihood of winning the national elections in 2017. However, these predictions are based largely on the national weakness of the Social Democrats, currently the junior partner in the coalition government.

Rise of the right

Formally founded in April 2013, AfD was set up by academics disgruntled by Merkel’s eurozone crisis management — most notably the Greek bailouts. However, AfD mutated into a more nationalist party that strongly opposed rising immigration levels — particularly of people from Muslim countries.

Heath noted that the growing strength of the populist, anti-immigrant AfD mirrored similar parties in France, Poland and Hungary as well the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom and the rise of Donald Trump as the Republican presidential nominee in the United States.