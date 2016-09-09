Andrew Lloyd Webber brings ‘School of Rock’ to West End stage

The cast of School of Rock performs during the American Theatre Wing's 70th annual Tony Awards in New York, U.S., June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Prolific British Andrew Lloyd Webber is bringing the Broadway stage adaptation of the Jack Black comedy “School of Rock” to London’s famed West End, hoping to show people the power of music in children’s’ lives.

Lloyd Webber, the composer of “The Phantom of the Opera,” and “Cats,” said the play shows how the lives of people can be enriched and changed through music.

“Every character in this show is somehow transformed through music and for me, who really believes that music is a key part of our education and finds it disgraceful the cuts that have been going on in schools … to actually be able to show what kids can do when they play – these kids play live,” he told Reuters.

The 2003 film starred actor-musician Jack Black as wannabe rockstar Dewey Finn, who forms a band with his young pupils while he poses as a substitute teacher.

British actor David Fynn has been cast as Dewey Finn and said he is having to learn how to play guitar for the role.

“I learned a couple of terrible Oasis songs when I was a teenager to impress girls but it was four chords. So, yeah, I just had to start from scratch a few weeks back,” he said.

“Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes is also involved with the project, writing a book for the play.

Lloyd Webber’s production will begin previews on Oct. 24, with its opening night on Nov. 14.
