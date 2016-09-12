And then the rains came

Well, the twin island, like many other countries in the Caribbean, has been grappling with a prolonged drought for close to four straight years. But a week ago residents welcomed the relief brought by more than five inches of rain that earned September 5, 2016 the distinction of being the wettest day here in three years.

And as we are well into the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season, we deem it a plus that we received torrents of rain that were not accompanied by devastating winds.

Sure, the unexpected flash floods brought normal activities to an abrupt halt, but many would consider that the benefits realised by the tropical wave far eclipsed the temporary inconvenience of flooded premises and impassable roadways.

For water, just like food and air, plays a very important role in the survival of every living thing, and the age-old advice from health professionals is that we ought to consume at least eight glasses of this life sustaining fluid each day to maintain our overall health and wellbeing.

Just as important, we need this precious commodity to fulfill our everyday functions to include personal hygiene, cleaning our homes and surroundings, and watering crops.

Therefore, we will brook no argument that prolonged inaccessibility of this valuable commodity has caused widespread disruption to people’s lives and lifestyles as well as presenting the real and present danger of outbreaks of contagious diseases.

For at least three years, the monthly rainfall recorded has been far below the national averages, and our water woes have persisted because the quantities failed to bolster the main ground and surface water supplies. That situation has seemingly left Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) – the statutory body charged with managing electricity, water and telephone services – in a quandary.

Residents here have become very adept at going about their business amidst unreliable rationing schedules, and being greeted by the sound of hissing air from household taps and village standpipes has become as perennial as the grass.

Following the lamentations of the people, the government – through APUA — has been exploring the desalination option as a means of improving the situation, and although the Pigeon Point plant, outputting about 400,000 gallons per day, was brought online within the last year, this is hardly a drop in the bucket when we take the needs of the 108-square mile island into consideration.

We hasten to add that although the impact of the recent rainfall has gone a long way towards replenishing domestic water supplies, this seemingly has not been enough to improve the island wide rationing; at least not for the time being.

On the other hand, many people were very excited by the fact that (according to APUA’s estimates) last Monday’s deluge had deposited 80 million gallons into the country’s largest source of surface water — Potworks Dam – and this was by no stretch a sight for sore eyes.

For years (and here we’re talking about decades) much discussion has revolved around the missed opportunities to rid Potworks Dam of the overgrowth of vegetation that overtakes the country’s main water catchment in times of drought. And for years, the suggestions to clean this and other sources of ground water have been largely ignored.

That is, until earlier this summer, and after the June 1 start of the hurricane season when APUA finally saw it fit to undertake clearing the forest that had overtaken Potworks Dam.

As is to be expected, intermittent showers from a few tropical waves had interrupted the project. As we entered September, the month that, from our experience has spawned fierce storms and increased rainfall, we wondered why in the world did the people in authority choose this time of year to embark on this important exercise.

We are not entirely sure how far the cleaning of Potworks had progressed before the rains came, or whether APUA had commenced a simultaneous cleaning of all its dams, wells and ponds, but we hope that such was at least part of the consideration.

But we cannot end this discourse without rapping the people in charge for the eleventh hour decision to begin such an important project at this stage of the game. A little child could have predicted that a fast moving tropical wave, depression, storm or hurricane could have brought a premature end to the exercise.

In this scenario, the failure to plan adequately gives new meaning and perspective to the term ‘living on the edge’, and we never expected that we would have had cause to apply it to an exercise that bears such national importance.

APUA also estimated that the 80 million gallons would only suffice for three months, so we will keep our fingers crossed in anticipation of more showers that would shore up Potworks’ 1 billion gallon capacity, or we can conclude that Antigua & Barbuda would be dogged by water woes well into the foreseeable future.

