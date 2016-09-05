Analysts warn against removal of parliamentary immunity

Two political analysts and an attorney have expressed staunch opposition to the call to repeal parliamentary immunity, which was made by former speaker of the House of Representatives, D Gisele Isaac, saying it would lessen the quality of debates.

According to attorney at law Stafford Byers, to remove the privilege “would have a chilling effect on discussion in parliament”.

His solution to “irresponsible” speech my members of Parliament (MP) was increased sanctions.

“There could be a standing committee set up from civil organisations and the moment a violation takes place – right away that committee sits and grants injunctive release. [They would] set within seven days that [the violation] must be addressed. And whatever the remedy is – the retraction must be done in the same manner as the false statement,” he said.

Byers added that “legislation is supposed to be serious business” and that Parliament was not a place for speech “meant to settle political scores”. He said the Speaker and the President should have greater powers to reprimand the members.

According to Political Analyst Peter Wickham “the original reasons for immunity are as valid in 2016 as they were before”.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)