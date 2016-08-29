An interesting solution to a pot problem

That collective cheer that you heard recently was from all the marijuana smokers in Antigua & Barbuda. It followed the news that the government of Antigua & Barbuda had decided to relax the penalties related to the possession of marijuana up to five grammes.

There is absolutely no doubt that something has to be done about the current way marijuana is dealt with, because the current laws, regulations, classifications, etc do not work. From what we have heard, we think that the intent here is good. It was reported that the Cabinet is of the view that the cost of pursuing convictions for such small amounts is very expensive. A point which we agree with and have made before.

Cabinet also expressed their view that young males, in particular, are adversely affected by the current laws and their application.

Under the current system, persons who are caught and convicted carry criminal records that impact their lives forever. It impedes employment opportunities and eliminates them from acquiring visas to at least one large country. As the Cabinet note states, “Cabinet agreed that criminalising young males for a failure of judgment that follows them all the days of their lives is not fair.”

All good intentions aside, the devil is in the details and this is one of those areas that could have a significant downside if it is not implemented correctly and in totality. It is not enough to simply say, let’s decriminalise weed and allow persons a five gramme baggie to walk around with. There is so much more that needs to be studied and put in place in order to make this initiative a success, or to determine that it is a road that we should not travel.

The good thing is that much of the work has already been done. For example, many states in the US has decriminalised marijuana to the point where small amounts for personal consumption is treated much in the same way as a traffic violation. We don’t even have to go that far. Last year, Jamaica revamped its laws to allow possession of up to two ounces (56 grammes) of marijuana. Well, “allow” may be a strong word, since possession is still a petty offence and could result in a ticket (but no arrest or criminal record).

The first big question that springs to most people’s minds is “where do you go to buy your weed?” Sure, possession of five grammes may no longer be a criminal offence, but certainly the person selling the five grammes has more than five grammes. And that would mean that the supplier is engaging in a criminal act. How will the distribution of marijuana be regulated?

The conspiracy theorists have a couple of theories. The first is that the whole thing is just a vote-getting charade. They say that you can spout all the nice words you want, but if there is nothing to back it up then it is nothing more than hot air. The point to what they deem to be the major weakness of the announcement, which is how the supply chain will be regulated.

That leads them to theorising about the supply side and who gets to control the “legalised” distribution of ganja in our bit of paradise. The usual answer, ‘political cronies’, comes to the fore. But there is another one that has the conspiracy theorists buzzing. The thought is that the Gaston Browne administration may employ its new model of development — Entrepreneurial Socialism — to deploy a quasi-state-sponsored marijuana pharmacy (for lack of better words).

This is a fascinating theory. Can you imagine the government actively becoming involved in the cultivation and/or importation and distribution of marijuana? That would certainly get the attention of our big brother to the north.

Couple that with our possible suspension of intellectual property rights in the Internet gaming dispute and wow, what a powder keg. If the annual US $20 million World Trade Organization authorised resolution gets such a heavy-handed pushback, what would “Uncle Sam” have to say if our government got into the trafficking of marijuana?

It is easy to dismiss the conspiracy theorists as being on the fringe, but these are legitimate questions. The ABLP’s entrepreneurial socialism is a powerful tool that can be quickly employed in this circumstance to get over one of the major hurdles associated with decriminalisation of pot and put lots of money in the government coffers.

Alternatively, the government could simply assign the “distribution rights” to the Medical Benefits Scheme and utilise the already established network of dispensaries to distribute five gramme baggies to pot users of Antigua & Barbuda. It would be a sight to behold.

Trust the conspiracy theorists to give us such entertaining thoughts and possibilities.