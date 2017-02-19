Amid record betting on Oscars, ‘La La Land’ is seen as a lock

New Story

“La La Land” is set to sweep the Oscars, but the race to be crowned Hollywood’s leading man is going down to the wire, say bookmakers who are seeing record bets on the Academy Awards this year.

Casey Affleck, star of “Manchester by the Sea,” had been the favorite to win the best actor statue for several months. But his odds tightened as a flood of money flowed to Denzel Washington after he took home the Screen Actors Guild award in January for “Fences.”

Ladbrokes favors Affleck with 8/15 odds, compared with 13/8 for a Washington victory, but says it will be close.

“This is without a doubt the most competitive category of 2017,” said Ladbrokes spokeswoman Nicola McGeady, who said a rush of bets on Washington in recent weeks had moved the market significantly.

Bookmakers, however, are overwhelmingly confident that “La La Land” will take home the best picture statuette on Sunday, Feb. 26.