American dies while vacationing in Antigua

New Story

An American citizen has died while on vacation in Antigua. Thirty-eight-year-old John Willis was pronounced dead last night while at the Coco Bay Resort.

Eye witnesses say they noticed Willis was looking unwell as he sat at a pool side bar. Moments after he had to be fished from the bottom of the pool.

Senior Sergeant Frankie Thomas says there were several attempts to resuscitate Willis, who arrived for vacation on September 5th.

He was accompanied by his girlfriend.

We’ll bring more details as they come to hand.