Ambris helps Volcanoes end losing streak

NORTH SOUND, Antigua, Feb 4, CMC – Sunil Ambris struck his fourth half-century in five innings as Windward Islands Volcanoes broke their three-game losing skid with a comfortable five-wicket victory over West Indies Under-19s here Saturday.

Chasing an uncomplicated 208 for victory at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Volcanoes got home in the 41st over with the right-handed Ambris hitting an unbeaten 67.

Opener Johnson Charles hit a typically breezy 41 while Shane Shillingford finished on 25 not out.

Matthew Patrick had earlier top-scored with 45 while fellow opener Shian Brathwaite got 42, as West Indies Under-19s rallied to 207 for nine off 50 overs.Leg-spinner Mikyle Louis left his mark with two for 45.

Seamer Kyle Mayers produced a superb spell of four for 38 from his 10 overs and former West Indies off-spinner Shane Shillingford was equally excellent with three for 22 from 10 overs.

Sent in, the Under-19s flourished early on as Patrick and Brathwaite put on an excellent 88 off 91 balls for the first wicket.

The left-handed Patrick faced 91 balls and counted two fours and a six while Brathwaite hit three fours and two sixes in a 60-ball knock.

Once Brathwaite was bowled by Shillingford in the 23rd over, the Under-19s lost four wickets for 25 runs to slump to 113 for four in the 21st over.

However, a 47-run fifth wicket partnership between Shamar Springer (29) and Kirstan Kallicharan (24) propped up the innings and ensured the Under-19s got beyond 200.

In reply, Charles got Volcanoes off to a brisk start, adding 43 off 44 balls for the first wicket with Tyrone Theophile who made 19.

The right-handed Charles, who stroked five fours and a six, also put on 33 for the second wicket with Devon Smith (12) before three wickets fell for 30 runs, to leave Volcanoes tentatively placed on 106 for four in the 23rd over.

Ambris then came to his side’s aid, anchoring two partnerships to erase any doubt about the result. He faced 78 balls and counted six fours, putting on 62 for the fifth wicket with Kavem Hodge (19) and another 42 in an unbroken sixth wicket stand with Shillingford.

Gaining a promotion in the order, Shillingford made it count, whacking a four and two sixes in a 16-ball cameo to deflate the Under-19s challenge.