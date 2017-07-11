Ambassador says CARICOM chair chose the wrong forum to address cricket and LIAT

Senior Advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister Ambassador Colin Murdoch said that the CARICOM Chairman, Grenadian Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell used the wrong forum last week to raise his issues with West Indies Cricket and LIAT.

Dr Mitchell’s statement which was made during the opening ceremony of the CARICOM Heads Summit in Grenada has been said to be the main reason behind Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s early departure from the meeting.

Initially, Director General of Communications Maurice Merchant said the prime minister returned

home to address matters of state. However, Ambassador Murdoch said PM Browne felt he was being ambushed during what has been described as a productive meeting.

“As they all sat at the opening ceremony, the host prime minister [Dr Mitchell] took the occasion to level criticisms at his various colleagues, without them having an opportunity to respond. The prime minister felt that it was in poor taste for the host prime minister to behave in that way and that his own views on West Indies cricket should be taken into account,” Ambassador Murdoch said

on Sunday’s Big Issues.

According to Ambassador Murdoch, CARICOM has been unable to act on certain decisions regarding Cricket West Indies because a consensus has not been reached.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Browne told our newsroom that he left for that very reason to avert any contretemps and the fact that he had urgent matters of state to address at home.

“At the end of the day, no offensive words were exchanged and we all remain friends, working collectively for the benefit of the Caribbean people,” he said.

