Amal Clooney says husband George worried about her safety when taking ISIS leaders to trial

Amal and George Clooney are on the same page when it comes to her sometimes dangerous work as a human rights attorney.

The 38-year-old glamorous Oxford graduate recently gave a rare televised interview in which she discussed representing Nadia Murad — a 23-year-old Yazidi woman who was sold as a sex slave to an ISIS commander — in an International Criminal Court. Amal is making the legal case to world leaders and diplomats for taking ISIS to court for genocide.

Obviously, the high-profile nature of the case is an aspect of her work that she and George don’t take lightly.

“You know, this is something I discussed with my husband before I took on something like this,” Amal tells NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden. “We did discuss it, and we are aware of some of the risks involved, of course.”

Still, she says the A-list actor understands why she wanted to take on such an important case.

“He met Nadia too, and I think he was moved for the same reasons,” Amal shares. “And he understood. I mean, this is my work.”

Amal clearly feels passionate about representing Nadia, who she says represents hope and a voice for other survivors.

“I can’t image anything worse being done to one human to another,” Amal says about her client’s harrowing experience of abuse. “I just met her and I thought, ‘I can’t walk away from this.’ … I think what she’s doing is amazing.”

Of course, George’s support should come as no surprise, given his outspoken involvement in politics. In March, the couple shined a spotlight on the refugee crisis in Syria when they sat down with three refugee families to hear their stories in Berlin.

Last May, the Hail Caesar! actor gushed about his stunning and accomplished wife during a candid sit-down with ET.

“I’m always very proud of her when I see her speaking at the International Court of Appeals in Strasbourg, you know, with her robe on,” he admitted. “It’s very impressive.”

“She’s an amazing human being,” he also said when asked why he fell in love with Amal. “And she’s caring. And she also happens to be one of the smartest people I’ve ever met. And she’s got a great sense of humor. There’s a number of reasons why.”