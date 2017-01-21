All Saints United pegged back as Urlings gain ground

New Story

All Saints United were pegged back in their bid for promotion to the top flight after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Potters Tigers in the Antigua & Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) First Division on Thursday.

Playing at home, United conceded in the 67th minute after Carlos Tittle had given them the advantage with a 17th minute conversion.

But just when it seemed as if United were on course for their 10th victory in 16 showings, Oran Pryce brought Potters Tigers back into the contest with a 67th minute conversion.

United move to 33 points after 16 matches, just three points ahead of Swetes who have played two matches less. Potters edge to 16 points and ninth in the 12-team standings.

Still in the First Division, Lion Hill rallied to a 3-0 victory over West Ham when they met at Dredge Bay.

Jamary Galloway netted twice,while Cassiano Samuel had the other conversion for Lion Hill as they move to 19 points and seventh in the standings. West Ham continue to struggle at second from bottom with 10 points.

Meanwhile, in the Second Division, Urlings defeated Young Lions, 1-0, to move into second place in Zone A of the competition with 27 points. Damon Browne scored the lone goal of the contest. Willikies FC continues to lead the zone with 30 points but have played a game more than Urlings. Young Lions are fourth with 24 points.

In the other Second Division match, Jennings United and Blue Jays played to a 1-1 draw in Jennings. Shaquille Watkins had put Jennings ahead with a 35th minute strike before Daniel Hopkins drew Blue Jays level in minute 73.

Blue Jays are now third in Zone A with 26 points while Jennings are seventh with 15 points.