All Saints Secondary opens new Administrative Bloc and Sick Bay

The All Saints Secondary School’s motto of “from possibility to realisation” was defined yesterday, as the staff and students welcomed the commissioning of the new Administrative Bloc, Counsellors’ Room and Sick Bay.

The commissioning ceremony comes almost a year after a devastating fire which completely destroyed the old Admin Bloc.

“Today we have risen from ashes and will continue to rise” Principal of the school George Edwards said as he addressed yesterday’s ceremony.

The headmaster said it was the enthusiasm and dedication of staff and students which contributed to the point where the school was able to mark yesterday’s milestone.

He also singled out the efforts of several prominent businessmen and women and corporate Antigua & Barbuda along with Minister of Education Michael Browne who played a pivotal role in assisting the staff through the entire ordeal.

“Even though the loss was immeasurable, we refused to allow that tragedy to daunt our commitment, and as such resolved that we would rise from the ashes. In fact, that very morning Saturday February 27th, the staff met and came up with contingency plans on how to resume school as soon as possible,” Edwards said.

He also said despite the fire, the staff and students exhibited a will power to continue and the results of this was reflected in the Caribbean Examination Council’s (CXC) results of that year.

“Despite the fire, among the government secondary schools, we placed third after the Antigua Girls High School and the Antigua Grammar School in percentage of passes at the CXC exams,” George said.

The school’s headmaster said the three-storey building, located on the western end of the school,

is bigger than was expected, and is one with which the entire staff will be pleased.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)