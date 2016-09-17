“All is Mine”-Weston

New Story

Any hope that member states and organizations could benefit financially from Antigua & Barbuda’s forfeited funds have been dashed, as the Junior Finance Minister made it clear that the former Ukranian prime minister’s ill-gotten gains will remain in the twin island state.

“All is mine”, Lennox Weston told OBSEVER media.

The High Court of Justice has declared US $66.7 million amassed by the now convicted Pavel Ivanovich Lazarenko to be forfeited to the government of Antigua & Barbuda.

Weston said many persons and organizations have already made claims for “some” of the funds.

“Many others have made claim for it, people can make claim but the court said it is forfeited to us,” he said.

According to the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP), the funds which were held in the long liquidated Eurofed Bank (Antigua) are now to be transferred to the Government’s Forfeiture Fund.

Weston said the money has already been earmarked for various projects and in some cases has already been spent.

“It’s [the money] being spent on capital work, some will be spent on housing, dredging of the habour, road works, 4G networks and building of fibre optic cable,” Weston added.

A source close to the matter told OBSERVER media that Lazarenko’s assets in Antigua were first frozen in cooperation with US authorities around 2001 or 2002. The source said that later the authorities froze the funds under local laws around 2004.

Lazerenko himself had been arrested in the United States in the 1990s and was charged with various crimes related to corruption, including money laundering.

A press release Wednesday from the ONDCP stated that charges he faced overseas were related to “acts of corruption committed…during his political tenure in the Ukraine” where he eventually became the prime minister.