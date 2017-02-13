Al Jarreau dies at 76

New Story

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau, who transcended genres over a 50-year career, died at a Los Angeles hospital yesterday, just days after announcing his retirement from touring because of exhaustion.

His official Twitter account and website say he died surrounded by his wife, son and a few other family members and friends. He was 76.

Jarreau was hospitalised earlier in the week and was said to have been improving slowly. The cause of his death was not revealed, but he had experienced a number of respiratory and cardiac issues in recent years.

The Milwaukee native won seven Grammys over the course of his half-century in music. His biggest single was 1981’s We’re in This Love Together from the album Breakin’ Away. Jarreau was also a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, We Are the World, and sang the theme to TV’s Moonlighting.

He was one of several headliners for Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival (formerly Air Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival) in 1998 and in 2000.