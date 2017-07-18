AHTA Chairman surprised at Sandals closure

July 18, 2017 Observer The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Chairman of the Antigua & Barbuda Hotels & Tourism Association (AHTA) Alex DeBrito (Source: abstvradio.com)

The Chairman of the Antigua Hotels and Tourist Association (AHTA) Alex DeBrito says he is surprised at the Sandals announcement that it will be closing its doors for five months.

The hotel announced on Monday that on September 20th, it will stop operations to undertake maintenance work, affecting some 700 workers.

DeBrito tells OBSERVER Media, surely that cannot be good news for the hotel or the sector.

 

Debrito says the five-month closure is unusual.

 

Chairman of the Antigua Hotels and Tourist Association (AHTA) Alex DeBrito
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.