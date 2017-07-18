AHTA Chairman surprised at Sandals closure

New Story

The Chairman of the Antigua Hotels and Tourist Association (AHTA) Alex DeBrito says he is surprised at the Sandals announcement that it will be closing its doors for five months.

The hotel announced on Monday that on September 20th, it will stop operations to undertake maintenance work, affecting some 700 workers.

DeBrito tells OBSERVER Media, surely that cannot be good news for the hotel or the sector.





Debrito says the five-month closure is unusual.





