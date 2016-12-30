AHTA chairman: Increased arrivals does not always lead to increase in hotel occupancy

New Story

Despite figures from the Antigua & Barbuda Hotels & Tourism Association (AHTA) indicating that 2016 has been a good year in terms of visitor arrivals, Chairman Alex DeBrito noted that increased arrivals does not always translate to an increase in hotel occupancy.

“Every year it is the same question. Not everybody who comes to Antigua will stay in a hotel or will stay here. Maybe they are passing through or making onward connections.

But the reality is the traffic at the airport has increased, which is a good thing,” DeBrito said.

DeBrito said in order for hotel occupancy to increase government may have to partner with the hoteliers to continue to promote the destination in key areas.

He also added that the recent figures showed that visitor arrivals from the US continues to increase, which, he viewed as a very good achievement.

“This is a good moment because we don’t know what is going to happen with the UK with the devaluation of the pound and all of that. At the end of November, the UK was down almost 2 per cent and the US was up almost 18 per cent,” the chairman of the AHTA said.

According to a recently released report from the AHTA, tourism arrivals to the twin island state increased by 7 per cent as of November 2016.

The report also puts the total increase in arrivals from the United States, thus far for the year at 18.35 per cent, while arrivals from Italy increased by 24.96 per cent and 12.45 per cent increase in visitors from the Caribbean.

Tourism Minister Asot Michael, who presented the report during a year-end Cabinet briefing on Wednesday, said the increase in arrivals is driven by strong growth in the US, which is the country’s largest source market.

The minister also stated that other notable changes in markets, resulted in increases in arrivals from other countries in the Caribbean and Italy.

A further breakdown of statistics on arrivals and hotel occupancy for the year 2016 will be released in mid-January.