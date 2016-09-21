Agencies praised for helping to catch US fugitives

New Story

Local law enforcement agencies, to include the Police Narcotics, Customs and Immigration departments, have been credited for assisting the FBI in capturing a wanted female US citizen and helping with the apprehension of another woman who had passed through the country.

A police press release said the two women who had eluded the FBI, are accused of drug trafficking.

Thirty-one-year-old Nilda Morton of St Thomas, USVI was arrested on Saturday, thanks to keen intelligence and confidential information sharing among the FBI, the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Customs and Immigration.

Morton was apprehended when she arrived in Antigua aboard a Virgin Atlantic flight from the United Kingdom where she had been residing.

Meanwhile, the other woman, Kinia Blyden, also of St Thomas, is also in custody in the US.

