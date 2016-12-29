AG repeats safety concerns for parliamentarians

Attorney General Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin said the security for members of Parliament has been beefed up following the release of a video, which featured them as targets in a gun’s scope.

United Progressive Party (UPP) caretaker for St George George Wehner has since admitted he made the video and was brought in for questioning by police.

The AG said seeing his image in the video left him “extremely worried”.

“As a matter of fact, instructions were given to the clerk of Parliament to summon the police to provide protection for all the persons in Parliament,” Benjamin said.

He added, “I took it so very seriously… that I have increased surveillance around the homes of all ministers of government because we have to protect ourselves.”

He said a video of that nature is unprecedented in the political landscape of Antigua & Barbuda and in democracies around the world, and he will be looking into the matter personally.

“I shall take action on my own, but the police can do whatever they want. I will do what I have to do… I feel intimidated, threatened and scared for my life,” the attorney general said.

Minister Benjamin said the rest of the Cabinet is also taking the video “very seriously”.

Wehner has not been charged in relation to the video. However, he has been charged in relation to an incident which took place at a meeting of the self-described good governance group — The Movement — in September.

Asked about his feelings on the matter Prime Minister Gaston Browne said he would withhold any further comments, apart from a stern warning to Wehner.

“I understand he says that he hates me and would like to destroy me, and it’s a matter that I am taking very seriously. I am giving George Wehner public notice that he should not come 100 feet within my personal space. Thank you very much,” the PM warned.