After split, London’s Madame Tussauds separates Jolie, Pitt wax figures

Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt attend the premiere of the movie ''Salt'' at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 19, 2010. The movie opens in the U.S. on July 23. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
London’s Madame Tussauds museum said on Wednesday it had separated its wax figure replicas of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt after the Hollywood power couple announced their split.
Jolie’s attorney said on Tuesday the actress had filed for divorce from Pitt, her romantic partner since 2005 and husband of two years.
“We reacted quickly to yesterday’s news of the separation of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and their plans to divorce by mirroring the separation in the attraction,” a Madame Tussauds spokesperson said.
“The couple’s wax figures, which were launched in 2013, have been split up and are now featured at a respectful distance from each other. Angelina is keeping Nicole Kidman company and Brad Pitt is with his several time co-star Morgan Freeman.”
