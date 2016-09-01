Advertising Week launches in Cuba

New Story

The organizers of Advertising Week New York, London and Tokyo are now setting up shop in Cuba’s capital city Havana in partnership with JetBlue and Fast Company.

Called ‘Cuba x Creativity,’ the inaugural event will take place from Nov. 28 through Dec. 1 this year, with Cuban musician Isaac Delgado serving as chairman of the local organizing body. Last year, Delgado led a delegation from Cuba to Ad Week New York.

The announcement comes one day after JetBlue started flying directly from the US to Cuba, marking the first direct commercial flights between the two countries in more than 50 years. According to Stillwell Partners, the organizers of Advertising Week, JetBlue will be providing air transport for all attendees. Anyone interested in attending the conference mustrequest an invitation.

“Havana is the last great creative frontier . . . It is the jewel of the Americas and we believe there is no better place for a global carnival of creativity than Cuba,” said Stillwell CEO Matt Scheckner in a statement.

Fast Company will play a “key curatorial role” at the event’s thought leadership seminar program, which will take place at Salon 130. The Hotel Nacional de Cuba will serve as the conference’s headquarters and will host a daily kick-off breakfast at the Parisian Cabaret.

According to Stillwell Partners, the registration process is “turnkey” and includes flights to and from Cuba, hotel, food & beverage, visas and other travel documents.