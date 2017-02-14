Adele sweeps Grammy awards in upset victory over Beyonce

New Story

Adele swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking home statuettes for the top prizes – album, record and song of the year – in a shock, history-making victory over Beyonce on a night marked by political statements and emotional tributes.

Adele, 28, won all five Grammys for which she was nominated, including for her comeback album “25” and her soaring ballad “Hello.” She became the first person in Grammy history to win the top three awards twice, following her wins for her last album “21” in 2012.

Beyonce, 35, had gone into Sunday’s awards show with a leading nine nominations for her powerful “Lemonade” album about race, feminism, and betrayal. She had been hoping to win her first album of the year Grammy.

Adele, who now has a career total of 15 Grammys, seemed stunned, telling reporters backstage that she “felt like it was her (Beyonce’s) time to win.”

“My queen and my idol is Queen B. I adore you,” the British singer said to Beyonce, seated in the front row, as she accepted her award.

“I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humble and very grateful. But my artist of my life is Beyonce. This album for me, the ‘Lemonade’ album, was so monumental,” she added.