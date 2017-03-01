Adams endorses review of ‘unsustainable’ eligibility rule

March 1, 2017 CMC The Big Scores No comments
New Story

Former Test captain, Jimmy Adams has replaced Englishman Richard Pybus as director of cricket.

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) – Newly-appointed Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, has strongly backed the ongoing review of the West Indies Cricket Board’s controversial eligibility rule.

The former Test captain, who has replaced Englishman Richard Pybus in the role, said there was now widespread acknowledgement among stakeholders that the rule was no longer “sustainable” and could in fact be detrimental to the development of West Indies cricket.

“I’m not the only one who’s going to be involved in the decision but I’m certainly of the view that it needs reviewing,” Adams said in a wide-ranging interview on Monday.

“There’s a process behind that. That means it probably won’t happen overnight. The review will be ongoing and it has already started but as to if a change in direction is to happen, that won’t happen overnight because of the process that backs that up but it is being reviewed.

“A lot of stakeholders in our cricket appreciate now that it does need to be looked at.”

The rule has proved a sore point for players over the years as it has required them to forego lucrative contracts in foreign leagues and make themselves available for the domestic season, in order to be eligible for West Indies selection.

More in today’s Daily Observer.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.