Adams endorses review of ‘unsustainable’ eligibility rule

New Story

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) – Newly-appointed Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, has strongly backed the ongoing review of the West Indies Cricket Board’s controversial eligibility rule.

The former Test captain, who has replaced Englishman Richard Pybus in the role, said there was now widespread acknowledgement among stakeholders that the rule was no longer “sustainable” and could in fact be detrimental to the development of West Indies cricket.

“I’m not the only one who’s going to be involved in the decision but I’m certainly of the view that it needs reviewing,” Adams said in a wide-ranging interview on Monday.

“There’s a process behind that. That means it probably won’t happen overnight. The review will be ongoing and it has already started but as to if a change in direction is to happen, that won’t happen overnight because of the process that backs that up but it is being reviewed.

“A lot of stakeholders in our cricket appreciate now that it does need to be looked at.”

The rule has proved a sore point for players over the years as it has required them to forego lucrative contracts in foreign leagues and make themselves available for the domestic season, in order to be eligible for West Indies selection.

More in today’s Daily Observer.