‘Act fairly’, Michael tells colleagues

Member of Parliament for St Peter Asot Michael has mounted a firm defence against critics who have labelled the Statutory Corporations General Provisions Bill as excessive, illegal and harsh.

The Bill was returned to the Upper House with the words “with consultation” added to clause 7 which speaks to secondment.

Michael, who is also the minister responsible for Economic Development, Investment and Energy, told Parliament that the three main concerns over the Bill appear to be that “excessive powers are being given to ministers; there are illegal provisions of the Bill which seek to interfere with employment contracts; and that employees cannot be seconded without their consent.”

In a lengthy and prepared statement on Tuesday, Michael said ministers who are given powers under a statute are required to act within their powers.

“We are not laws unto ourselves and should not at any time act high-handed or unjustly. We must at all times act fairly, reasonably, and with impartiality, equity and justice for all,” he said.

He said that processes are already in place if a minister acts outside the powers of his office and a person aggrieved by a minister’s unlawful actions can take action.

“Furthermore, this Bill does not prevent an employee from seeking redress under the Labour Code or before the Industrial Court,” Michael told lawmakers.

As it pertains to the legality of the Bill, the MP said, “There are no illegal provisions within the Bill per se.”

He told the Lower House that if there is a term within the contract of employment of a statutory employee that prevents a transfer by way of secondment, then that term has to be honoured, “otherwise the minister would be acting in breach of the employee’s contract”.

“But [if] there is no such term a minister will be able to second an employee of a statutory corporation,” Michael told the Lower House.

