ACP Secretary General calls for reduced banking charges on remittances

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21, CMC – The Secretary General of the African Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group, Dr. Patrick Gomes has reiterated a call for reduced banking charges and acceptable correspondent banking arrangements on remittances for developing countries.

The Guyana-born Secretary General, addressing a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) round table on migration, said the demands for needed skills in developed countries require well-defined strategies by cooperation between sending, transit and receiving countries.

“It is generally agreed that migration has demonstrated positive effects to both sending and receiving countries. The latter receive needed skills in their services sectors. Some ACP States benefit significantly from remittances.”

Gomes told the conference that last year, for example remittances to developing countries amounted to US$432 billion, more than three times the Official Development Assistance (ODA) of that year.

“The ACP reiterates its call for reduced banking charges and acceptable correspondent banking arrangements on remittances for developing countries.”

He said on the issue of human trafficking and smuggling, “the strength of trafficking networks continues to be on the rise and the ACP Group remains committed to partnerships that aim at tackling trafficking in a more concrete and comprehensive way, for example by providing ACP governments and regional organisations with technical expertise to curb the scope of those networks”.

In his presentation, Gomes said that the migration phenomena are a pervasive reality of a globalised century.

“However, the upheavals and sheer numbers of forced movements of people, and the attendant humanitarian crises in the last two decades require measures to overcome the negative aspects while strengthening the benefits of migration,” he added.

Gomes said this implies attention to multiple drivers of migration -political, economic, social and environmental.

“Political drivers, for instance, stem from the prevalence of conflict, wars, persecution and violations of human rights. These contribute to dire consequences for vulnerable populations particularly women and children, the aged and disabled. “

He said the Agenda 2030 on Sustainable Development (SDGs) underscores the imperatives of peace and security as enablers of sustainable development.

“Building peaceful, cohesive and secure societies is therefore a pre-requisite to overcome structural causes of forced migration,” he said, noting that economic drivers include financial instabilities, high rates of unemployment especially youth unemployment, lack of access to health, education and other social services.

Gomes warned that these give rise to growing poverty and inequality that push people to migrate, using legal or illegal networks.

“From drought and floods climatic disasters give rise to climate refugees,” he said, adding that the ACP Group supports global initiatives such as the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction aimed at mitigating risks of disaster and the consequent displacement.

But he said to address these drivers of migration requires international solidarity through common efforts for effective implementation of Agenda 2030.

He said that the ACP-European Union dialogue on migration will continue to treat migration from a development perspective, recognising that it needs to be addressed in its root causes of poverty and absence of economic opportunity.

“The SDGs would hopefully address some of the factors that predispose the desperate and alienated to mass migration. In the short to medium term, countries may wish to focus on the proximate causes of migration and those factors that trigger or precipitate mass movements, most of which are political in nature,” Gomes added.