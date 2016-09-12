ABWU promises to challenge Statutory Corporations Bill in court

New Story

Although the government claims to have all its senators onboard with the passing of a controversial Bill, it has yet to gain the support of some trade unions, one of which has reiterated its intention to mount a legal challenge to the legislation, should it ever be gazetted.

General Secretary of the Antigua & Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU) David Massiah said the organisation will use its upcoming 50th Annual Conference of Delegates to stress its opposition to the Statutory Corporations General Provisions Bill 2016 with its members.

“I have already said that if the bill continues in its form and no more amendments are made and we feel that it will run in collision with the constitution … we will be challenging the government,” he declared.

The ABWU first promised legal action on the Bill around two weeks ago. The draft legislation caused a stir when government senators opposed it and returned it to the Lower House. Its provision for unilateral “secondment” of employees between statutory corporations was the major concern.

Massiah said the union has shared its concerns regarding the Bill with its regional partners. Meanwhile, it is preparing for the conference to be held on September 18 and 19 under the theme, ‘At 50; New generation; New challenges for workers’.

Secretary General of the Dominica Waterfront and Allied Workers Union, Curtis Augustus is expected to make a guest appearance. Massiah said the conference was “a very special one” for the union’s approximately 8,000 members.