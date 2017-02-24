ABST relief for Barbudans

February 24, 2017 Headline No comments
The announcement of a Cabinet decision to “immediately” waive the Antigua & Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST) on food and household items shipped to Barbuda has caught implementing agencies unawares.

A Cabinet note said, “The waiver goes into effect immediately, affecting shipments that will replace those items already on the shelves in Codrington”.

However, the agency responsible for administering and monitoring the ABST said it is unaware of the details of the proposal.

Commissioner at the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) Ralph Warner said yesterday’s circular with the decision has not yet been submitted to his department.

He also explained that there are specific structures which must be implemented for the smooth rollout of such an incentive.

