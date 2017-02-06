New Story

The Antigua & Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) has selected the country’s first ever Under 18 3×3 National Youth Team.

“After hosting a successful U-18 3×3 National qualifier tournament, ABBA is pleased to announce the National 3×3 Youth Team selected to represent Antigua & Barbuda in the upcoming International Basketball Foundation (IBF) Lesser Antilles 3×3 International Youth Championships,” the association said in a release.

The Championships will be held in Castries, St Lucia on February 25 and 26.

Of the eight teams that participated in the National Qualifiers held in September 2016, the winning team, comprising Judah Ferris, Sheldon Gomes and Eric Joseph were victorious, and formed the National 3×3 Youth Team in addition to Ahmani Brown.

Brown, who represented another team in the national qualifier, was selected as the 4th player to complete the team of four to compete against 11 other Caribbean teams in the upcoming Championships.

President of the Association, Daryll Matthew, is ecstatic that Antigua & Barbuda will be a part of history, and equates this competition to 20/20 Cricket.

“It’s fun, it’s fast-paced, and it’s a new side of Basketball that will be the next big thing worldwide,” Matthew stated.

The competition will see the likes of teams such as Aruba, Barbados, Guyana, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, France (Guadeloupe, Martinique), and the Netherlands (Curacao, Saint Maarten).

ABBA 3×3 Coordinator Gemma Hazelwood is confident that the Antigua & Barbuda Pitbulls will do very well in the competition as training is progressing smoothly.

The association is encouraging the general public and stakeholders to support the youths on their journey to the IBF 3×3 International Youth Championships.