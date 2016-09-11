A&B Workers Union To Challenge Statutory Corporations General Provisions legislation

New Story

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union is holding firm to its plan to legally challenge the controversial Statutory Corporations General Provisions legislation.

Two weeks ago the union’s General Secretary David Massiah had warned the government that it would take legal action if the Bill was passed with the same provisions that had prompted senators to send it back to the Lower House.

MPs again gave the unchanged legislation, the green light last week. It’s due back in the Senate.

Massiah says the Antigua Barbuda Workers’ Union has reached out to it regional and international affiliates on that particular development.

He was speaking to Observer media ahead of the Union’s annual two-day delegates conference which will begin next Sunday.

It will be held at the Union’s headquarters under the theme, “At 50, new generation, new challenges for workers”.

The 50 is the number of years the union has existed…and Massiah says a year of activities will be launched during the conference.

The annual conference will review the union’s operations, plan for the coming year and will allow the delegates to air their concerns.

The Antigua Barbuda Workers’ Union represents about eight thousand employees.