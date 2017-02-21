A&B to offer kidney transplant services to OECS states

New Story

The country’s Health Minister Molwyn Joseph said a plan is being formulated for Antigua & Barbuda to extend its kidney transplant services to other members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

On January 16, 2017, the island’s first kidney transplant was completed at Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) and within days, the second one was successfully performed.

The minister revealed that, “the plan is to develop the Edwards Ward as a renal unit with the services provided by the Mount St John’s Medical Centre. The operation will be an expanded dialysis unit because at Mount St John’s we have about 12 such machines and when we transition to the Holberton Hospital site at Edward Ward, we would be able to expand that and provide even better service to those who need dialysis services in Antigua & Barbuda.”

The minister said the project – to revamp the old Holberton Hospital building — could take about one year before completion and commencement of the medical services.

“The prime minister has received congratulatory messages from his colleagues in the OECS and has been given encouragement to continue to strengthen the programme that would lead ultimately to the service being extended to the other OECS countries,” Joseph said.

“My chief medical officer also has been contacted and similar sentiments have been expressed. We are very pleased that the sub-region has demonstrated support for Antigua & Barbuda on this initiative.”

Last week, the government also announced plans to set up a cardiology centre at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre and said that with an injection of US $50,000 the first treatment can be done.