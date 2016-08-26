A&B says no to buggery

Source: markwignall.com

The government has said an outright no to repealing the laws decriminalising buggery, a decision which has disappointed the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LBGT) community.

The Cabinet of Antigua & Barbuda, on Wednesday, agreed that “the buggery law will remain unchanged”.

In the same breath,

government acknowledged that the results which

were obtained in the recent historic Belize case are

likely to follow, should an interest group pursue this matter in the courts, since “our jurisprudence is similar”.

The Supreme Court in Belize ruled a few weeks ago that a law which criminalises homosexuality was unconstitutional.

The decision was handed down six years after a gay citizen advocate, 42-year-old Caleb Orozco, brought the challenge against the attorney general of Belize.

LBGT activist Tasheka Lavann said she is gravely disappointed by the declaration, however she will remain undaunted.

