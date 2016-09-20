A&B most vulnerable of CARICOM states

New Story

A United Nations Development Programme report has found Antigua and Barbuda is the most vulnerable of CARICOM states.

That means communities, households and individuals are largely unable to protect themselves against possible risks and shocks that threaten their living standards.

The most vulnerable groups include women, youth, elderly, disabled and children in exploitative labour conditions.

The UN created a vulnerability index by combing the size of the vulnerable group, the risk factors that lead to vulnerability and the policies and programmes in place to assist each group.

Antigua and Barbuda topped the index meaning it’s the most vulnerable, followed by the Bahamas, and then Dominica. Haiti ranked bottom followed by Suriname and then Trinidad and Tobago making those nations the least vulnerable in CARICOM.

The index doesn’t measure existing poverty – but those at risk of becoming poor, destitute, abandoned, sick and so on.

Risk factors identified include teenage pregnancy, domestic violence, ineffective school systems and high health care costs.

The report finds the youth are a critical vulnerable group. It notes boys, especially from poor households, underperform at the secondary level and grow up in abusive families and violent communities, leading to deviant behaviours such as drug abuse and violence, resulting in young males to be both the main victims and the main perpetrators of crime in the Caribbean

The report also found women are vulnerable to gender violence which generates a chain effect to other negative outcomes such as psychological stress, lower participation in social life and lower labour productivity.

However, women showed greater resilience than men in retaining jobs during the 2007 economic crisis, possibly due to better secondary and tertiary educational performance.